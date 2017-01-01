Finding your next workmate, simplified

Welcome to Next Workmate, a service making the process of hiring your next top colleague so much easier.
Features
Advanced filter and search functions gives you an easy overlook over all applications for your job posting.
Bulk operations makes it easy to change or reply to five, ten or a hundred applicants at once.
Structure the work the way you prefer it. Either by going through the applications one by one or use our helpful functions to filter down all resumes.
Handle hundreds of applicants easily. No more wading through or hunting down emails.
Keep internal notes for each application for easy follow-ups.
Using Next Workmate instead of just getting the job applications by email saves you all the hassle of finding the application emails and remembering which were promising and which were not. Everything is indexed and easily searchable, and getting back to applicants in a timely fashion is a breeze.
For more reasons visit the learn more page.
Create a free company account to get started handling all your job applications with ease. For more information see our help section.
Top Background vector created by Iconicbestiary - Freepik.com